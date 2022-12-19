Nora Fatehi performs at FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, fans say ‘you made us proud’

The nail-biting 2022 FIFA World Cup final saw Argentina take home the trophy, after winning the penalty shoot-out 4-2 against France. The win, which comes after 36 years, left football fans quite jubilant. A section of the audience also found joy and pride in seeing Nora Fatehi hit the stage at the closing ceremony of the tournament. The actor sang the FIFA anthem “Light The Sky” and also danced along with the other performers — Balqees (Emirati singer), Manal (Moroccan pop singer-songwriter), Rahma Riad (Iraqi singer).

While Nora was the only Bollywood star to perform, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen promoting Pathaan as he spoke to a panel of footballers, led by Waye Rooney. Deepika Padukone also became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Dressed in a short black dress that she teamed with stockings, Nora looked gorgeous as she entered the field crooning the song. She also showed off her dance moves as the crowd cheered for her. A fan shared a clip of her performance and wrote, “Nora Fatehi The Global Icon 🖤🙌🏼 What journey Nora, I am so proud of you love @norafatehi. you made us so proud and I am proud to be a Nora Fatehi Fan! Love you ❤️😘 #NoraFatehi #NoraFIFAWorldCup #NoraFifaClosingCeremony.”

Many more fans took to social media to praise the actor as they wrote comments like, “Nora fatehi the women who stole the show in the closing ceremony in qatar 2022,” “HATERS GONNA HATE!! SHE REALLY MADE UT TO THE @FIFAWorldCup 🤩🙌🏼 PROUD MOMENT FOR ALL NORIANAS 🔥😍,” and “Nora Fatehi’s concert at the conclusion of the fifa World Cup ♥👏#WeSupportYouNora.”

The Moroccan actor had earlier shared the anthem on social media, expressing her joy about associating with FIFA. In a Tribune report, Nora is quoted sharing, “Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following — and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.” The actor had even performed the anthem earlier at the FIFA Fan Festival.

Nora Fatehi recently featured in an episode of Moving in with Malaika, where she spoke about the constant comparison with Malaika Arora. As she opened up about being pitted against Malaika, she also shared how she has grown up admiring and being inspired from her. The two actors even shot for a version of “Chaiyya Chaiyya” choreographed by Terence Lewis that left the internet buzzing. The “Saki Saki” actor has also been in news over her alleged association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She has even filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez, claiming she “made defamatory imputations” due to “malicious reasons” with an intent to “destroy her career to further her own interests”.