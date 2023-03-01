Nora Fatehi once slapped ‘badtameez’ co-actor for misbehaving with her: ‘He pulled my hair, slapped me back’

Actor Nora Fatehi once slapped her co-actor, and he slapped her back. A video of the actor talking about the incident on The Kapil Sharma Show resurfaced on the internet. Nora had spoken about it when she came to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote An Action Hero song “Jehda Nasha” along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

A Reddit user shared a video which has Nora narrating the incident which happened on the set of her debut movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in Bangladesh. A male co-actor was misbehaving with her when Nora slapped him. It got ugly when he slapped her back and the two got into a physical fight.

“We were shooting in the jungles of Sunderbans in Bangladesh. There was a co-actor who was ‘badtameez‘ (ill-mannered). So, I slapped him,” Nora shared. She then laughed uncontrollably while sharing that after that, he slapped her. This left Archana Puran Singh, Kapil and Ayushmann shocked. The actor continued, “I slapped him again. Then, he pulled my hair. I also pulled his hair. Bohot jhagda hua phir (It turned into a huge fight). The director had to intervene.”

On hearing the story, Kapil joked, “Keede padenge usko (he will suffer).” Nora reacted to it by saying, “I swear, such a dog.”

As the video went viral on the internet, a few users were confused about what was funny about the incident, which made Nora laugh while narrating it. One of them wrote in the comments section of the Reddit thread, “She thinks this is some funny incident?” Another added, “I was so confused about it as well. Either she is really traumatized or this is just anything thing for her. I do think this is her coping mechanism.” A comment also read, “Ayushman looks stunned, trying not to look serious!! crazy how you have to laugh these things off on tv.”

Nora recently once again visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. One of her statements about her not willing to pay the bill during her dates didn’t sit well with the viewers of the show. During the episode, when Kapil quoted Nora’s earlier statement about the matter, Archana Puran Singh interrupted him and told her, “Nora, the world has changed, now women are paying, of course.” Nora responded by saying, “You can pay but I am not paying…”

Nora Fatehi will next be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent, along with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.