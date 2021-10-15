scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
‘Nora Fatehi not part of any money laundering, she is a victim’: Spokesperson issues statement

Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 15, 2021 3:59:35 pm
Nora FatehiThe statement said Nora Fatehi is helping the ED with investigation. (Photo: Reshma Merchant/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi’s team on Friday clarified that the dancer-actor “has not been a part of any money laundering activity, and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation.” This comes a day after Nora spent was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The official statement issued by Nora’s spokesperson read:

On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation.

We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released.

Sources said Nora’s statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned to join the probe.

The ED had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a “known conman” and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. Sources claimed Fatehi and Fernandez were also scammed by the conman.

