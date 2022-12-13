Nora Fatehi opens up to Malaika Arora about the constant ‘disrespectful’ comparisons between them: ‘It takes away from the things I am doing…’

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi discussed the constant speculated rivalry between them, and how they are invariably pitted against each other. During the episode, Nora admitted that she found this kind of conversation particularly disrespectful. Both the stars are prolific dancers, and have judged several reality shows together.

Nora said, “Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don’t talk about today. It’s not just disrespectful for you, it’s disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing.” Nora added that people ‘water down’ their identities.

Malaika Arora explained, “If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show.” Malaika further told Nora Fatehi that people look for ways to ‘shove’ her out. When Nora asked Malaika if she ever felt bad, she answered, “I’m human at the end of the day. There are days at the end of the day when I say, ‘Oh that job could have been mine and now someone else has it.’ That happens all the time. Things like that can break you. You know that someone out there is prettier and younger, and you have to deal with that.”

However, Malaika maintained that she has seen girls come and go, but she has managed to stay. She further asked Nora if she ever subconsciously tried to mould herself after being compared to her. Nora answered that she has her own identity and she never thought that she was going down Malaika’s trajectory. “When they compare, I think if I went through half the sh*t that you went through in your career, I would want people to salute me.”