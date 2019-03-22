Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez?

Remo Dsouza, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez among others shared videos on their social media accounts.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen at DJ Snake’s Holi Concert.

From Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi’s dance face-off clip to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Holi video, scroll to see videos shared by Bollywood stars on social media.

Sharing the video, director Remo Dsouza, “The ultimate face off between @shraddhakapoor and @norafatehi :)) I think this is going to happen when ever these two meet anytime, anyplace;and thank you @varundvn for informing that this is not in the film :)) #sd3 #funtime.”

Kriti Sanon shared this clip on her Instagram and wrote, “#FilmfareRehearsals Get ready for a punjabi party playlist(my kinda playlist)😉 tomorrow at the #FilmfareAwards2019 !!”

Sushant Singh Rajput posted this video on his Instagram account.

Jacqueline Fernandez captioned the video, “Best Holi ever!! Hope everyone had an amazinggggggg Holi full of love laughter music and partyyyy!! ❤️💜 @djsnake 😘😘😘 @abhishek4reel.”

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared this video from an ad shoot.

Sharing this clip, Preity Zinta wrote, “So it’s Friday and I’m back with a #FunnyFriday joke. Hope it brings some happiness to you weekend 🤩 Love you all 😘😍❤😜 #Ting #FridayFeeling.”

