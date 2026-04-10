After saying that ‘feminism f-ed up society’, Nora Fatehi says her comments were taken out of context: ‘Men should step up’

Nora Fatehi, who is in the midst of launching her international career with her music, recently appeared in a new interview and explained that her older comments about feminism were taken out of context. In an earlier interview, Nora said that “feminism f***** up our society”; however, now she has said certain cuts from this interview were blown out of proportion and people missed the context of her statements.

In a chat with Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel, Nora addressed her older interview from 2024 and said, “I had a podcast last year where we spoke about feminism and then certain small cuts come out on reels and TikTok, and they get blown up and people miss the context. What I advocate for is that, extremism is something that I am totally against.”

Raised by a single parent, excess emotional baggage

Nora explained that she was raised by a single mother and as a child, she “missed out on a nuclear family.” “I know how important it is to have the presence of two parents, whether it’s a mom and a dad, or two moms or two dads, whatever it is but a nuclear family where you have the presence of two parents and security and a home and love, attention and discipline. I advocate for all of that,” she said.

Nora said that there are platforms where people advocate that you can do everything by yourself but when she hears such statements, she thinks of her younger self and wonders if this would be an ideal environment for a child. “I would have loved to be in a home with two parents because eventually, when you get older that excess emotional luggage and damage does spill over in your life as an adult and I would hate for us to live in a world where people don’t care about nuclear families anymore,” she said.

Nora said she wants to advocate for balance. “I want us to advocate for balance, get your money, fulfil your dreams, work hard, create a foundation but, at the same time, let’s create an environment where men are accountable, where men should step up, they should be responsible. I think we don’t have that environment right now,” she said and added, “We have created this environment that we are so independent we don’t need you. Why can’t we be independent, strong and still need you? Why can’t you step up and we share, and we balance.” She also added that men need to become allies and “they aren’t so much right now.”

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‘I don’t believe in feminism’

In 2024, Nora appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel where her comments on feminism drew the ire of netizens. “This idea of I don’t need anybody, feminism, I don’t believe in this sh*t. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that’s not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

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In the same conversation, Nora had stressed on the importance of women being nurturers and said, “They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking. It’s just that feminism f***** it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women’s rights, I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society.”

About Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi started her career in Bollywood with songs like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Saki Saki’, among others. She has also appeared in films like Madgaon Express, Bhuj: The Pride of India. In 2025, she lunched her single “What Do I Know?” feat Shenseea. She also performed it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and reflect the personal opinions of the individual featured. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional advice on social or psychological matters.