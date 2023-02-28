scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Nora Fatehi declares she expects men to pay the bill on dates, even as Archana Puran Singh tells her ‘world has changed’

Nora Fatehi flat-out refused to go Dutch on dates, and said that she expects men to always take care of the bills. Archana Puran Singh was quite taken aback.

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi will next be seen in 100 Percent. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/ Instagram)
Nora Fatehi declares she expects men to pay the bill on dates, even as Archana Puran Singh tells her ‘world has changed’
In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which featured Akshay Kumar along with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa, a comment made by Nora about expecting men to pay on dates has caught the attention of viewers. Nora and the others were promoting their upcoming international tour ‘The Entertainers‘ on Kapil’s show.

When Kapil quoted Nora’s earlier statement about the matter, Archana Puran Singh interrupted him and told her, “Nora, the world has changed, now women are paying, of course,” to which Nora responded by saying, “You can pay but I am not paying…” The audience and everyone on the stage burst into laughter after hearing Nora’s cheeky response.

On the same episode, Akshay joked that he is tense about going on a tour with four women, because he can’t return in a happy mood and expect his wife Twinkle Khanna to be okay with it. “Mujhe badi tension hai, mere saath chaar heroines jaa rahi hain foreign tour pe. Mujhe apne aap ko dukhi dikhana hai ghar pe. Agar aap khush ghar laute toh beta agla show kabhi nahi hoga (I am quite tense as I am travelling with four actresses that too on a foreign tour. At home, I have to show that I am upset. If I will return happy, there will never be any other show),” he said.

Nora was last seen in a special dance number Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. Besides this, Nora also recently featured in a B Praak music video titled “Achha Sila Diya” alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. The actor will next be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent, along with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:43 IST
