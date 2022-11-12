Nora Fatehi comforts a sobbing fan who touched her feet, kisses her forehead: ‘Now you have a good picture of us together’

Nora Fatehi has a strong troop of fans who love her for her personality and style. Recently the dancer-actor encountered a female fan who couldn’t stop sobbing after meeting her in person. Nora, who’s judging the 10th season of TV dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, met with the fan on the show’s set, and had a rather emotional exchange.

A video of Nora comforting her fan and kissing her forehead has surfaced on Instagram, after being shared by a paparazzi account. Watch video here:

The video shows Nora hugging her fan, Tanya, as asks her if she’s fond of dancing too. Tanya nods her head, after which Nora kisses her forehead and says, “See, we finally have a good picture together. Take care, it was good to see you,” before she left the set. As she was about to leave, the fan touched Nora’s feet.

Nora won several hearts with this gesture. Fans have been lauding her for comforting Tanya, and taking the time to interact with her. One social media user wrote, “So cute noraaaa.” Another wrote, “Awww she is the best 🥺.” Some netizens also wondered why the fan was crying so much. One asked, “So sweet but Rona kisko aata hai itna 😂😂😂.” Another person wrote, “Ye toh zyada hi ho gaya 🙄.”

Nora is a Moroccan-Canadian model, dancer and actor. She started her career in Bollywood with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, and then went on to do special songs for several Telugu films. She then appeared on Bigg Boss 9 and then also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She’s done several Hindi films, such as Satyameva Jayate, and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film was Thank God, with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She will now collaborate with American rapper Nicki Minaj for the FIFA 2022 anthem “Light the Sky.”