Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Nora Fatehi called our plane a ‘toy’, hurt reputation: Aviation company files Rs 3 cr suit
An aviation company has slapped Nora Fatehi with a Rs 3-crore civil defamation suit after she allegedly called one of its chartered aircraft a "lego airplane."
Actor-singer Nora Fatehi has landed in fresh trouble after an aviation company sued her for allegedly making “derogatory and reckless” comments against it on social media. The company, Dunes Aviation, has reportedly filed a Rs 3-crore civil defamation suit at a court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, alleging that she posted a video on social media calling one of its chartered aircraft a “lego airplane,” which purportedly damaged its reputation.
Why aviation company sued Nora Fatehi for Rs 3 cr
The incident in question happened in December last year on board a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft from Mumbai to Jaipur, news agency PTI reported. The aviation company claimed that the actor recorded videos inside the aircraft, describing it as a “miniature,” a “toy,” and a “lego airplane.” She subsequently posted the clips on Instagram.
Must Read | Mirzapur The Movie box office day 4: Pankaj Tripathi film passes Monday test, earns Rs 154 cr
Describing Nora Fatehi’s comments as “reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis,” Dunes Aviation alleged that her actions triggered cancellations and severely hurt the company’s commercial operations.
Impact of Nora Fatehi’s ‘lego airplane’ comment
It said that her remarks caused “serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact” to the firm, resulting in a purported 15-20 per cent drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations.
Also Read | After splitting with Badshah, Isha Rikhi rules out Bigg Boss 20 romance: ‘Will tie rakhi’
Dunes Aviation asserted that the aircraft is fully DGCA-certified, airworthy, and lawfully operated under a valid Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit (NSOP). In addition to Rs 3 crore in damages, the company has also demanded the removal of all content related to the incident from social media.
The suit was filed in April this year and will be heard on September 25.
Who is Nora Fatehi?
Born in Canada, Nora Fatehi began her acting career with a small role in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014). She has since appeared in movies such as Temper, Double Barrel, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2, Oopiri, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, and Thamma, predominantly in song sequences.
She has played key roles in movies such as My Birthday Song, Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, Madgaon Express, Matka, and KD: The Devil. She has also appeared in a handful of television shows and web series and has sung several songs.
Disclaimer: This article covers ongoing legal proceedings involving public statements and commercial disputes. The claims mentioned are based on court filings and have not been independently verified or judicially determined. Readers are advised to view this information as news reporting rather than established legal fact.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05