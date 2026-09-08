Nora Fatehi called our plane a ‘toy’, hurt reputation: Aviation company files Rs 3 cr suit

The aviation company claimed that Nora Fatehi recorded videos inside the aircraft, describing it as a "miniature," a "toy," and a "Lego airplane." (Credit: Facebook/@norafatehi)

Actor-singer Nora Fatehi has landed in fresh trouble after an aviation company sued her for allegedly making “derogatory and reckless” comments against it on social media. The company, Dunes Aviation, has reportedly filed a Rs 3-crore civil defamation suit at a court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, alleging that she posted a video on social media calling one of its chartered aircraft a “lego airplane,” which purportedly damaged its reputation.

Why aviation company sued Nora Fatehi for Rs 3 cr

The incident in question happened in December last year on board a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft from Mumbai to Jaipur, news agency PTI reported. The aviation company claimed that the actor recorded videos inside the aircraft, describing it as a “miniature,” a “toy,” and a “lego airplane.” She subsequently posted the clips on Instagram.