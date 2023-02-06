When Nora Fatehi said auditioning in India was ‘traumatic’: ‘I was bullied, told to go back to my country’

Actor, dancer and singer Nora Fatehi has come a long way since she made her debut in showbiz with the 2014 Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans. She has featured in dance tracks for popular films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2, Stree and Satyameva Jayate among more. Besides this, she has also dabbled in television, and has appeared in Bigg Boss Season 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a participant.

However, Nora’s road to success was not a smooth one. In a 2019 interview with Pinkvilla, Nora candidly spoke about her struggles and her rough audition period in Mumbai.

Stating that people were unforgiving and bullied her, the actor said, “Auditions were really traumatic because I was just learning Hindi, and I would make a fool out of myself. People were unforgiving, they would laugh in my face. I would sit in the rickshaw and I would be howling, and the driver would be like ‘are you okay?’ I remember one casting director, she just ripped me apart. She told me ‘why are you even here?’ And I was like ‘Because I wanna make it, you know. I have a dream. I want to be a performer, I want to entertain people.'”

Nora went on to add that she was even told to go back where she came from. For those who don’t know, Nora is of Moroccan descent, and grew up in Canada.

“She (the aforecited casting director) said, ‘No, no, no, go back to your country. We already have people like you, go back.’ And it hurt me, because we, and by we I mean the Moroccan people, we grew up watching Hindi cinema. We idolise it. Arab people are crazy about Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit ma’am — they are obsessed with them,” Nora said.

But as they say, all is well that ends well, and for quite a while now, Nora’s star has definitely been on the rise. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. Besides this, Nora also recently featured in a B Praak music video titled Achha Sila Diya alongside actor Rajkummar Rao.