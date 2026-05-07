Nora Fatehi apologises for ‘Sarke Chunar’, to support girls’ education: ‘Put in a situation’

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday in connection with the controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar’.

Speaking on the issue, the actor addressed the media and issued an apology, saying she intended no offence through the song.

Speaking to reporters, Nora Fatehi said, “I apologise as I have to be responsible as an artist. There was no intention to offend anybody. After this matter, I have decided to sponsor the education of orphan girls.” The NCW had scheduled the hearing for May 7 at 11:30 am after summoning Fatehi in connection with allegations of “obscenity” and “vulgarity” linked to the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’.