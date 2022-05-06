Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh’s fans can’t handle their sizzling chemistry as they perform ‘Garmi’ pelvic thrusts together. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi’s fans went into a tizzy after watching videos of the two dancing to the song “Garmi” during a taping of the reality Dance Deewane Juniors. Ranveer appeared on a the show to promote his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is slated for release on May 13.

The videos were shared online by several fan pages, and showed Nora and Ranveer performing the song together, as the crowd cheered. The screams increased when they performed the hook step, and later, when they laid on their bellies and performed a complicated pelvic thrust step.

“Khaaaataammmm,” wrote actor Amruta Khanvilkar in response to the video, on Instagram. “Yrrr kuch bhi khi lkin ranveer ki energy ko koi match nhi kr skta kya energy hai bnde me yrr (Say what you will about him, but nobody can match Ranveer’s energy),” another fan commented. Others dropped heart and fire emojis.

“Garmi,” composed, written and performed by Badshah, also featured Neha Kakkar. The song was a part of the Street Dancer 3D soundtrack, and the music video currently has over 326 million views on YouTube.

Nora made inroads into the entertainment industry with a stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss. She has since appeared in a string of hit dance numbers, and also in supporting roles in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ranveer’s last film was the big-budget sports drama 83, which had the misfortune of being released mere days before the third wave of the coronavirus. He will next be seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.