Thursday, December 23, 2021
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa set to show off their moves on India’s Best Dancer Season 2

This weekend, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will grace India's Best Dancer Season 2 to promote their music video "Dance Meri Rani". The two will even take the stage to perform on the song.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 23, 2021 7:12:12 pm
indias best dancerNora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will be on India's Best Dancer this weekend.

This weekend it’s going to be an Afro special on India’s Best Dancer Season 2 with Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa as special guests. The actor and singer will promote their latest music video “Dance Meri Rani” on the show.

In a video shared by Sony TV, Nora and Guru are seen grooving on the song on the stage. The caption of the video read, “We challenge you to NOT dance when you hear this banger by @gururandhawa and see the gorgeous @norafatehi on your screens!”

Also Read |Dance Meri Rani song: Nora Fatehi kills it with her moves in this Guru Randhawa track

 

 

Talking about “Dance Meri Rani”, Nora Fatehi had said in a statement, “As an artiste, I always strive to deliver diverse content that impresses the audience. The public today is very aware, so it is very important that we treat them with something new and interesting always.” She added, “I’m grateful to all the love people across the world showered on ‘Naach Meri Rani’ and I felt responsible to my audience to take ‘Dance Meri Rani’ to one step higher, and hence, we have ensured to present an amalgamation of cultures, aesthetics and foot-tapping tunes making the song an audio as well as a visual treat.”

Also Read |Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi’s photos from Goa go viral, fans ask, ‘Are they dating?’

Guru Randhawa, on his part, said, “With ‘Dance Meri Rani’, we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It’s a foot tapping number that has been picturized very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour.”

“Dance Meri Rani” has released a few days after some photos of Nora and Guru went viral on social media platforms. In the photos, the two were seen chilling together in Goa, which sparked rumours that the two are dating. However, while Nora and Guru did not respond to the rumours, they shared stills from their new song to put speculations to rest.

