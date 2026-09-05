‘Nobody will abuse me’: Amitabh Bachchan had one condition for Sanjay Gupta’s Kaante

Director Sanjay Gupta has revisited the making of his 2002 action thriller Kaante and revealed an interesting detail about the film’s dialogues and Amitabh Bachchan’s character. Speaking to Hussain Zaidi, Gupta recalled that several abusive words had originally been written into the script, but Bachchan made it clear that his character would not be subjected to such language.

Gupta said he accepted Bachchan’s condition but pointed out that it did not mean the other characters could not abuse each other. The filmmaker also revealed that some of the abusive dialogues were later tweaked during the censor process.

“Abuses were written in the script but then we didn’t use them. Amitji said that nobody would abuse me, so I said, ‘Okay, sir. That doesn’t mean the others won’t abuse each other.’ Later, we tweaked those parts during the censor process as well,” Gupta said in his conversation with Hussain Zaidi.