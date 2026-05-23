‘Nobody wants to copy Kareena or Alia anymore’: Karan Johar says Bollywood no longer sets trends

Long ago, whenever a film became a blockbuster or a daily soap turned into a cultural phenomenon, audiences would rush to imitate their favourite stars — from hairstyles to bridal outfits. In fact, after Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017, pastel bridal lehengas became a massive trend among brides across India because she had worn one at her wedding. However, filmmaker Karan Johar now believes that audiences no longer want to dress like Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, or Deepika Padukone. According to him, the biggest reason behind this shift is people’s growing desire for individuality.

‘People don’t want to copy Kareena, Alia, Deepika’

Speaking on The BarberShop with Shantanu, Karan — who is also the founder of the jewellery brand Tyaani — said, “Earlier, there used to be a gold standard that Bollywood has worn it. Now, there is a certain attitude about that too. People are like, ‘Why should I wear this? Kareena has already worn it,’ or ‘Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have already worn it.’ They don’t want to wear the same thing because they don’t want to come across as someone copying a Bollywood star. Nobody wants to look like a wannabe version of a celebrity anymore. Everybody is seeking individuality.”