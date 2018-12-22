Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai loved Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is all praises for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in his latest release Zero in which he plays vertically challenged man Bauua Singh.

Malala watched the film on Friday and in a video message doing the rounds on social media she said she and her family loved the movie directed by Aanand L Rai.

“Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family Loved it,” she said.

Malala, who in the past has expressed her desire to meet the 53-year-old superstar and had also invited him to deliver a lecture at the Oxford University, once again requested the actor to meet her.

“I am a big fan of you and it was a nice chat with you on Twitter. I hope one day you can come to Oxford or anywhere in the UK and we can meet in person, and it would be my big big day to see you. You are the best and amazing, superb and awesome. Everybody says this to you so I will just repeat it again that you are amazing,” she added.

Zero, which also features Anushka Sharma as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder and Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari, has minted Rs 20.14 crore on day one.

#ZeroMovie review by noble prize winner @Malala It's a must watch movie … Don't miss something new in Bollywood pic.twitter.com/UCUo6FueqH — Abdullah Ahmad Siddiqui (Zero) (@AbdullahSrkAhmd) December 22, 2018

A Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions project, Zero has been produced by Gauri Khan.