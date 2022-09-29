scorecardresearch
‘Don’t want to see Salman Khan on OTT’: Varun Dhawan is happy watching the star on Eid, wants to play Alia Bhatt’s nanny

Varun Dhawan has previously shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, its sequel and Kalank.

varun dhawan alia bhattVarun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a still from Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan is eager to work with Alia Bhatt again. The duo has starred together in multiple movies together, including the likes of Student of the Year (where they both made their debut), Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, its sequel Badrinath ki Dulhania, and the more recent Kalank, which tanked at the box office.

While chatting with Pinkvilla, Varun was asked about when he would pair up with Alia again for the big screen experience. The actor said that like their fans, he too is waiting for a good project to come their way. “She (Alia Bhatt) is someone who is very very close to my heart, we share incredible chemistry. You can’t just make that today. I actually do want to work with Alia again, and I think it will happen soon. I will play a nanny in that, take the child on the stroller,” he joked.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor on how he and Alia Bhatt are prepping for their baby: ‘We’re having a fight because there’s a book…’

Meanwhile Alia, in her last appearance on Koffee with Karan 7 had rated her pairing with Varun as the best jodi, in order to not offend their fans who often ship them together on social media, despite knowing they are both married.

During the interview, Varun also spoke about how success is measured on an OTT platform like Amazon Prime Video, and confessed that he would not want someone like Salman Khan in the OTT space: “I don’t want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). For me, I am happy watching him on Eid or any other big holiday on a big screen.”

On the work front, Varun has Bhediya and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawal in his kitty, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

