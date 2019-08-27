No opportunity big enough to compromise your safety: Vidya Balan on casting couch

Actor Vidya Balan, who recently opened up about an incident where she was apparently made uncomfortable by a director, says young actors should never fall for the bait of good work by people who misuse their authority.

At the launch of a book on ISRO by journalist and documentary filmmaker Minnie Vaid, the Mission Mangal star was asked to give a message to newcomers who might face casting couch.

“Honestly, I had forgotten about this incident because thankfully nothing happened. But that day in the course of the interview, I remembered after years. But I was very fortunate that nothing happened to me. There was no force. There was no molestation.

“But I do think no opportunity should be big enough for you to compromise on your safety. There’s lot of work out there. If you are good and if you believe in yourself, I think nothing is impossible. So, don’t give into people who use this as a bait,” Vidya Balan said.