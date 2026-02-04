‘No one questions Ranbir Kapoor’: Imran Khan says nepotism outrage begins only when star kids give poor performances

Actor Imran Khan is known for his candour and for not shying away from speaking his mind. Recently, after addressing the competition between him and Ranbir Kapoor during the early 2000s when the two actors had just launched in the film industry, the actor spoke about the debate around nepotism and how it stems from substandard performances by actors coming from film families. Imran had made his Bollywood debut with Jaane T Ya Jaane Na, which was bankrolled by his uncle and Bollywood’s biggest star, Aamir Khan.

Speaking about his debut in 2008 and whether he had received flak for coming from a film family and debuting under his uncle’s production house, he said, “If I made my debut today, I think it would’ve been the same, really. But I certainly heard those things even then. It has been a part of the discourse when I joined the business. In the Indian film industry – I don’t want to single out only the Hindi film industry – there has been a long-standing pattern of it being a family business and there being a lot of incest within (laughs). That has historically been a feature of the industry. So, that conversation has always been around.”