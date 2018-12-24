Rajkummar Rao: No one can touch superstars, they are there for a reason

2018 saw actors like Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana weaving magic at the box-office, while, on the other hand, films led by superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan bit the dust.

Rao was asked about this anomaly during an interaction on Monday. The actor said while he is glad that stars are being born purely out of content today, it’s too early to write off the Bollywood superstars, who have been dominating the industry for more than 25 years now.

“No one can touch them. They are superstars for a reason. They are ruling for past 30 years. One or two films didn’t work for some reason but I love them and have immense respect for them,” Rao said.

“But yes, this year, the last year and from past couple of years, content has been getting its due. I am very happy with that. I believe in that kind of cinema, where the story is the most important aspect of the film. That’s happening today. Actors are playing characters. They are not playing themselves in every film. It’s a welcome change,” the Stree actor added.

Rajkummar Rao, who has been having a dream run at the movies from past two years, courtesy films like Newton, Bareilly ki Barfi and Stree, said he wishes every year from now belongs to good cinema.

“I want every year to be mine. Every year should be cinema’s year. I am happy the way our cinema is going. We are making some really wonderful films and people are loving it. They are paying their hard-earned money to watch these films. That’s what I ask for always,” Rao said.

The actor has four releases lined up in 2019, among which the first one will be debutante director Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

The trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was shown to a few journalists today. The film reunites Rao with Sonam and Anil after Dolly ki Doli (2015) and Fanney Khan (2018), respectively.

Talking about Anil, who turned 62 today, Rajkummar Rao said the actor’s dedication towards his craft amazes him.

“I love him. I have told him I will be in his will. He has got four kids now. Of course, I am also friends with him. I have a great rapport with him. He is still a student of cinema. The kind of dedication that he has towards his work and for this film is unmatchable. I have immense respect for him,” he said.

The trailer launch of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be held on December 27. The film, co-written by Shelly and Gazal Dhaliwal, will arrive in theaters on February 1.