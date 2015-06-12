Follow Us:
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are very big starsl: Aamir Khan

After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan has also come forward to announce that there's no numbers game between them and Bollywood's third Khan, SRK.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Updated: June 14, 2015 9:46:51 am
shah rukh khan, aamir khan, salman khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, salman khan shah rukh khan, srk salman khan, srk salman, srk salman khan friendship, srk salman friendship, salman khan twitter, salman khan aamir khan, srk aamir khan, Entertainment news “There is no numbers game,” Aamir Khan said.
After Salman Khan, even Aamir Khan has come forward to announce that there’s no numbers game between them and Bollywood’s third Khan, Shah Rukh.

“There is no numbers game,” Aamir said here.

Just earlier this week, Salman had taken to social networking site Twitter and shared: SRK n Aamir Khan r my friend toh buss. Bhad mein gaya No 1,2,3. Samjhe kya?”

Read: ‘Bhaad mein gaya 1, 2, 3′, SRK and Aamir are my friends declares Salman Khan

He was upset about his fans taking digs at other celebrities.

Reacting to it, Aamir said: “See, this is Salman’s love and his emotions. And in my heart I feel the same thing for Salman. Trust me, among us, there isn’t any 1, 2, 3 number game. Salman and Shah Rukh are very big stars.”

Aamir believes in taking opinions on the social media lightly.

“From a very long time, not only I, but Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay (Kumar) and Ajay (Devgn)… we all have been working successfully. People love our work. Above all, people on social media sites keep saying different things all the time, so we shouldn’t take all that seriously,” he said.

