No need to starve to stay in shape, says Claudia Ciesla

Actress Claudia Ciesla, who is seen flaunting a bikini body in her next film “Kya Kool Hain Hum 3”, says she never starves to stay fit.

“I have always believed in being healthy and to be fit, you don’t need to starve. My fitness mantra is start eating healthy, then you will stop craving about unhealthy food,” Claudia told IANS.

“Introduce nuts and fruits to your diet instead of samosas and start exercising. Starving should not be allowed. That’s the worst thing to do,” she added.

The professional and fit actress is also a certified nutritionist and says that she wanted to educate herself and hence applied for certification.

“When it comes to being fit, I wanted to educate myself more on this so I decided to take up a course. So, yes now I am a certified nutritionist,” she said.

