No romance for Ajay Devgn? Rohit Shetty breaks 20-year Golmaal tradition for Akshay Kumar’s franchise debut

Director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Franchise has been well-received by audiences. Recently, when Rohit announced the fifth instalment of the film, fans have been excited to see what the guy-gang has in store this time. The film’s first look confirmed many actors from the previous franchise returning, and also confirmed Akshay Kumar’s debut in the world of Golmaal. However, it seems the makers are doing away with an old tradition of the franchise with their latest instalment. According to a latest report, Golmaal 5 will not have a heroine, nor will there be any romantic angle for Ajay Devgn‘s character.

No leading lady in Golmaal 5

In the previous parts of Golmaal, Ajay Devgn has romanced Rimi Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Parineeti Chopra. However, as per a latest report in Variety India, nothing of this sort will happen in Golmaal 5. Even though actress Priyamani will be seen in the film, her character will not be romantically involved with anyone. What has led to Rohit Shetty doing away with this long-term tradition in his franchise remains unclear. As per the report, Golmaal 5 is being pegged as the most ambitious chapter in the franchise yet.