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No romance for Ajay Devgn? Rohit Shetty breaks 20-year Golmaal tradition for Akshay Kumar’s franchise debut
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 is currently on floors and is expected to release in 2027, actress Priyamani will be seen in the film, however, not in a romantic avatar.
Director Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Franchise has been well-received by audiences. Recently, when Rohit announced the fifth instalment of the film, fans have been excited to see what the guy-gang has in store this time. The film’s first look confirmed many actors from the previous franchise returning, and also confirmed Akshay Kumar’s debut in the world of Golmaal. However, it seems the makers are doing away with an old tradition of the franchise with their latest instalment. According to a latest report, Golmaal 5 will not have a heroine, nor will there be any romantic angle for Ajay Devgn‘s character.
No leading lady in Golmaal 5
In the previous parts of Golmaal, Ajay Devgn has romanced Rimi Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Parineeti Chopra. However, as per a latest report in Variety India, nothing of this sort will happen in Golmaal 5. Even though actress Priyamani will be seen in the film, her character will not be romantically involved with anyone. What has led to Rohit Shetty doing away with this long-term tradition in his franchise remains unclear. As per the report, Golmaal 5 is being pegged as the most ambitious chapter in the franchise yet.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn in Golmaal 5 as Rohit Shetty announces next film; fans say ‘blockbuster loading’
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Other than Ajay Devgn, Golmaal 5 also stars Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the film, and he is reportedly playing a negative comedy role. The report further states that Rohit Shetty is also planning to go beyond the usual prank-driven situational humor that dominated the previous parts.
Golmaal 5 first look
Rohit Shetty revealed the first look of Golmaal 5 on his birthday last month. Sharing the first glimpse on social media, Rohit wrote, “20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies.”
Reacting to Golmaal 5’s announcement, actor Ranveer Singh called it “Mazedaar”, Varun Dhawan commented, “Kya baat hain.” TV actor Arjit Taneja wrote, “Let’s go”, while comedian Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Bday aapka hai gift humko de rahe ho. This is sooo exciting, Sharman? Akki?What are YOU COOKING BOSSS.”
The film is currently on floors, and the makers are reportedly looking to release it in 2027.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on entertainment reports regarding film casting and plot details that have not been independently verified. It is intended for informational purposes only.