No Entry sequel to be called No Entry Mein Entry, confirms Anees Bazmee

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan’s romantic comedy No Entry recently competed fourteen years since its release.

Advertising

On Tuesday, No Entry producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry.”

With the tweet, Boney also hinted that No Entry 2 is in the pipeline.

On the sidelines of No Entry’s fourteenth anniversary, we spoke to director Anees Bazmee. About directing the sequel to No Entry, Bazmee said, “No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven’t called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction.”

Advertising

“I finished writing the script some time ago, and everybody involved in this film is very excited. I feel people will love this film. No Entry is such a big franchise, and this time we have named the film No Entry Mein Entry. This one will be a much bigger film than the last one. It is also much better. The comedy in this is slick. And, as a writer, I can say that this film is full of ‘mastiyaan’ (fun),” Bazmee added.

On what he has borrowed from the original multi-starrer, Anees Bazmee candidly shares, “We have only borrowed the way we show the relationship between the husbands and wives. What stands out in that film is that every husband or wife who watched the film could relate to something or the other that the characters did. The women would think if their husbands are as good as Anil Kapoor’s character or as naughty as Salman’s. There was a lot of identification, and I made sure of it as a writer. So in the new film also, this thought is there. That’s all. Otherwise, it is a completely new film.”

No Entry was a super hit also because of the ensemble cast. When asked if he can spill the beans on the new film’s cast, the director said, “I would love to work with my original boys, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, as they were fantastic in the film. There will be many girls too. It will be a huge star cast. That would be my choice, but then it all depends on our producer Boney Kapoor. He also has loved the story, and now we are all waiting to finalise the cast and start shooting.”