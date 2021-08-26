Anil Kapoor wanted Saif Ali Khan to play Sunny, but Saif wanted another role: How No Entry was cast

No Entry, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitly and Esha Deol, completes 16 years on Thursday. The comedy film was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. Anil had a major role in taking care of the film’s production since it was under his home banner.

In a making video of the film from 2005, Anil Kapoor shared how he was sure from day one that only Salman could play the role of Prem as that was the movie’s high point. Kishan, which Anil himself played, could be done by anyone else. However, things were not that smooth for the part of Sunny, played by Fardeen. In the throwback video, Anil shared the story behind the casting.

“Our first choice for Sunny was Saif Ali Khan. We met him and explained the character. Saif heard the script and said he’s done roles like Sunny before, and wishes to play Kishan. When he got to know that I was playing Kishan, he backed out. He said he thought over the husband’s role and realised nobody except me can play Kishan. Saif said he just wants this film to be made as it was a fabulous comedy,” Anil said in the video. Sunny was eventually played by Fardeen Khan.

While Bipasha Basu revealed that it was her first role where she had to do a lot of singing and dancing, she gained confidence after they filmed the title song “Ishq Ki Galli”.

Anil Kapoor, who collaborated with Salman Khan for the first time in No Entry, shared how his commitment to the film was nothing like anyone else on the set. In the making video, Anil said, “We first shot at South Africa. I was looking after the producer’s duties on set too. We booked a suite for Salman at a lavish hotel since we wanted to prove we are big producers and we look after our hero. Salman asked where the remaining crew was staying. Obviously, the entire staff cannot stay in the same hotel, that too this expensive or else entire budget would’ve got over there.”

The actor added, “When Salman got to know that we were at another nearby hotel, he refused to stay there and said he’ll be where the entire staff is. That was really sweet of him to leave his suite and shift with us.”

No Entry also starred Boman Irani, Paresh Ganatra and Dinesh Hingoo.