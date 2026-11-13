No drugs, alcohol-songs, bandoliers or kids on stage: Gujarat’s advisory to Diljit Dosanjh

Child Protection authorities in Gujarat have restricted Indian-American singer Diljit Dosanjh from performing songs around drugs, alcohol or calling children up on the stage. Dosanjh is due to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21 as part of his ‘Aura India Tour’.

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar has asked the city police commissioner Anupamsingh Gahlaut, to not allow Dosanjh sing songs titled “Patiala Pegg”, “5 Raara Theke”, “Jeb vicho feem labhi aa” and “Jatt Fire Karda”. She has also asked him not to wear bandoliers (bullet/cartridge belts) as is depicted on his promotional material for the Ahmedabad show.

The action follows a complaint by Chandigarh based professor Punditrao Dharenavar.

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The Indore district child protection authorities have placed similar restrictions on Dosanjh’s November 15 concert over concerns of child safety over songs and stage depiction.

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“We have requested the police to not allow Diljit Dosanjh sing these songs during his concert in Ahmedabad as these glorify alcohol consumption, narcotics substances and weapons and violence. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is actively running the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (Drug-Free India Campaign) so such songs cannot be allowed. The reference of Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order is being given that such songs will have a bad impact on children,” Ahmedabad DCPO Tanvika Parmar told The Indian Express.

Further, the notice issued on November 6, also seeks not to allow Diljit Dosnajh to call children on stage as they may be exposed to loud sound and flash lights which might damage children’s eyes and ears.

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“During the live show, sound levels exceeding 120 decibels (120 dB) along with rapidly changing illumination and lights (Flashing Lights, Spot/Beam Lights) are used on stage, which is hazardous to the health of young children; therefore, inviting children onto the stage is inappropriate. Wearing cartridge/bullet belts (bandoliers) strapped across the chest or imitation metallic cartridges during stage performances promotes violent activities and gun culture, which can negatively influence the audience as well as children,’ the notice issued states.

It also has a reference to the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order dated July 22, 2019 where it was observed that such songs have a detrimental effect on children of impressionable age and had issued directions to prohibit songs promoting intoxication and violence.

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‘Taking all these facts into consideration, you are humbly requested, in the interest of the public and the welfare of children, to kindly take necessary, appropriate, and commendable action to ensure that songs glorifying intoxicating substances or weapons are not sung, children are not invited onto the stage, and bullet belts symbolising violence are not worn during the aforementioned live concert’ the notice adds.