Nitish Bharadwaj, who predicted Oscar for Ramayana, takes back praise: ‘Deeply upset’

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best remembered for playing Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra’s iconic 1988 television series Mahabharat, has taken a U-turn on his initial reaction to the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. The actor, who also portrayed Lord Rama in B.R. Chopra’s 2001 television series Ramayan, had initially praised the film’s trailer and predicted an Oscar win. However, after watching the film, Nitish has expressed disappointment with the final product, accusing the makers of altering the moral framework of the epic through their portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash. He also said the film misrepresents India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The actor shared his criticism in a strongly worded Instagram post on Tuesday. He also announced that he was withdrawing his earlier appreciation for the film, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Nitish Bharadwaj questions Ravana’s portrayal in Ramayana

In his post, Nitish Bharadwaj explained that the Ramayana is not merely a story but an important part of India’s civilisational and spiritual identity. He argued that the characters and their significance cannot be redefined without affecting the central message of the epic.

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Talking about the film’s depiction of Ravana as a liberal and socially just ruler, the actor said the interpretation changes the moral framework of the original narrative.

He wrote on Instagram, “The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilizational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada. By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna)

‘A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values’

Nitish Bharadwaj further criticised the film for prioritising visual spectacle over the philosophical and spiritual aspects of the epic. He maintained that technical excellence and elaborate visual effects cannot compensate for what he believes is a departure from the source material’s central values.

The actor said he was deeply disappointed with the film and questioned whether it deserved to represent Indian cinema on an international platform.

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He wrote, “I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat’s history, heritage and core spiritual values.”

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Nitish Bharadwaj had predicted an Oscar for Ramayana

Nitish Bharadwaj’s latest reaction is particularly noteworthy because he was among the celebrities who had praised the film’s trailer. In his earlier social media post, the actor had praised the scale of the production, its visual effects and the collaboration between music composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. He had even predicted that the film would win an Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

He had written, “100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat’s next gift to world cinema after Satyajit Rai and Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production Design and DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFX and AI. Thanks to the great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema. Ranbir now at par with Ranveer as the next two unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash — welcome to global cinema.”

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Ramayana box office collection

Meanwhile, Ramayana continues its strong run at the worldwide box office. The film has grossed Rs 673.90 crore globally in its first five days, with India’s gross collections standing at Rs 413.90 crore and overseas markets contributing Rs 260 crore. Its India net collection has reached Rs 346.35 crore.

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic collections, with Rs 260 crore net. The Kannada version has earned Rs 33.45 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 29 crore, Tamil at Rs 13.75 crore and Malayalam at Rs 10.15 crore. The film’s overseas earnings account for approximately 38.6% of its worldwide gross.

About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. Its first instalment arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. The ambitious project brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music, while visual effects are handled by DNEG, the company led by producer Namit Malhotra. The second instalment is currently planned for a Diwali 2028 release.