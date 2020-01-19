Nitin Kakkar plans to make two films post Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman will release on countrywide on January 31. Jawaani Jaaneman will release on countrywide on January 31.

Director Nitin Kakkar says he has his eyes set on two projects, a sports drama and a black-and-white partition-set film, post the release of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, will release on countrywide on January 31. It also stars Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Kakkar, best known for National Award-winning movie Filmistan, said the sports film is not a biopic of any personality as he believes in creating original work.

“There is a sports film. It is not a real life story. I like fiction. Everyone is making biopic but I like to stand out. This is going to be my biggest entertainer. I am in conversation with producers,” Kakkar told PTI.

As for the black-and-white film, the filmmaker said the script is ready but no producer has so far agreed to finance it.

“I have a script ready and I’m keen to make the film. It is a period film, a partition story based in 1947. This is the first script I had written and wanted to make it is as my first film but nobody seemed keen (to back it). I hope I can make it. I will find a way,” Kakkar said.

He described the project as “black humour”, an element that was prevalent in 2012’s Filmistan which presented the director’s take on the relations between India and Pakistan at the time.

“It is a black humour and has an interesting story. Filmistaan was also black humour, in which I showed my opinion on India and Pakistan relations. I like this space as not many people are making it,” Kakkar added.

