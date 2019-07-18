Nithya Menen: Glad that Mission Mangal is my first Bollywood film

Nithya Menen will soon be making her Hindi film debut with Mission Mangal. The actor is mainly known for her work in the Malayalam film industry. In her debut Bollywood film, Nithya plays a Satellite Designer who is working on India’s Mars Mission.

At the trailer launch, Nithya said, “I had a great experience in Bollywood. I am so glad that Mission Mangal is my first Bollywood film. I always wanted to do a good film and I loved working on this film. The team is great.”

Nithya Menen recalled the shooting days and said, “We used to eat together. Akshay sir used to get food for us all. This was such a warm experience. I felt very welcomed.”

Nithya stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, H. G. Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi in Mission Mangal.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is being produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions.

Mission Mangal releases on August 15.