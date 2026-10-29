Nitesh Tiwari’s wife Ashwiny shares note after Ramayana’s Los Angeles premiere: ‘It’s karma’

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has shared an emotional note following the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by her husband Nitesh Tiwari. The special screening took place on October 27 at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, ahead of the film’s worldwide release on November 5.

Ashwiny shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, including a photograph of herself and Nitesh posing with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. She also posted a throwback picture with her husband from their younger days, reflecting on their journey and the years of dedication that went into bringing the ambitious project to life.

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In her note, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote, “Somewhere along the way, we begin to believe that magic happens. Life unfolds like a story, one thread of love, passion, and belief at a time of doubts, trials, loosing hope, rising again. And sometimes, the most beautiful dreams take shape when people chosen for you walk along, each bringing a piece of their own magic. Gratitude to the humans who follow their calling and dare to dream beyond what exists.”

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Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reflects on years of sacrifices behind Ramayana

The filmmaker went on to describe the patience, belief and personal sacrifices that shaped the journey, highlighting the importance of collaboration and staying connected to one’s roots while presenting Indian cinema on a global stage.

“It’s Karma. It’s Belief. It’s egoless. It’s patience. It’s two parallel lives. It’s years of sacrifices. It’s silent conversations. It’s being alone inspite of loved ones around. It’s being your own cheerleader. It’s standing tall with gratitude of our roots on a world stage. It’s the divinity of creating together. From all of us. From India to the world. Our dream, finding its wings,” she added.

Ashwiny concluded her post by writing, “Walking along on the side with Nitesh at The world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on October 27, 2026, at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.”

Who is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari?

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is herself a filmmaker and screenwriter, best known for helming films such as Nil Battey Sannata (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Panga (2020). She won the National Film Award for Best Director for Nil Battey Sannata. She is married to filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the director of Dangal, Chhichhore and the upcoming two-part epic Ramayana.

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Ramayana and the global audience

The Los Angeles screening of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The two-part project is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Speaking about the scale of the project, Namit previously estimated the combined budget for both parts at around $500 million, or more than Rs 4,000 crore.

The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.