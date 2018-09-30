Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore goes on floors

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Chhichhore's star-cast is yet to be announced. However, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Varun Sharma are said to be a part of the film.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: September 30, 2018 12:11:22 pm
Nitesh Tiwari next Chhichhore goes on floors Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial titled Chhichhore went on floors on Sunday.

Dangal famed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial titled Chhichhore went on floors on Sunday. Calling it a special day, Tiwari tweeted, “Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film Chhichhore starts. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Hindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey.”

The film will be produced by Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi.

A tweet from the official twitter account of the Nadiadwala Grandson read, “Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Chhichhore’ directed by ‘Dangal’ fame, Nitesh Tiwari and presented by Fox Star Hindi goes on floors today!”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also tweeted, “Congratulations my dearest @niteshtiwari22 and more power to you and the #Chhichhore team❤️.” Her following tweet read, “It’s been a long journey of writing like always 😂 & seeing it happen.More power to you my dearest partner Nitesh as you start another story after #dangal which is truly close to your heart.All the best team for this joy ride 😀#chhichhore starts today❤️@NGEMovies @foxstarhindi.”

Details related to the film are still under wraps but it is said the film might have a star-cast including actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Varun Sharma.

