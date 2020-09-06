Nitesh Tiwari remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares BTS video of Chhichhore

Chhichhore was Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, which successfully climbed the box office charts. (Photo: Nitesh Tiwari/Twitter)

Director Nitesh Tiwari, upon completing a year of his film Chhichhore’s release, remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June this year. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a video with a caption that read, “You will be in our hearts forever! We miss you Sush.”

The video features some behind-the-scenes moments of Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Chhichhore, which had an ensemble cast consisting of Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Pollishetty, Tushar Pandey and Pratiek Babbar among others.

Sushant’s co-star Varun Sharma posted a picture that read, “Kammo” with a heart emoji, remembering the actor.

Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release, which successfully climbed the box office charts.

“He was like a young brother to me. We exchanged a few messages a week ago and I got no such hint that he was not feeling well. I had no idea about his battle with depression. Had I known, I would have been the first person to reach out to him. I always treated him like a younger brother. It’s a huge shock for each one one of us,” Nitesh Tiwari had told indianexpress.com after knowing about Sushant’s demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film was Dil Bechara, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

