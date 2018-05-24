Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari joins hands with Sajid Nadiadwala for his next

Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s next film will release on August 30, 2019 Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s next film will release on August 30, 2019

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to helm his next venture, which will be releasing on August 30 next year. The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Looking forward to being a part of the #SajidNadiadwala and #FoxStarStudios family for my next, after Dangal. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned! @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi,” Nitesh tweeted.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Fox Star Studios are collaborating on the project after backing Dangal. The cast will be announced soon.

Looking forward to being a part of the #SajidNadiadwala and #FoxStarStudios family for my next, after Dangal. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned! @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 24, 2018

“#SajidNadiadwala & #FoxStarStudios collaborate once again and bring to you @niteshtiwari22’s next, after Dangal. A riveting story on today’s generation. Releasing on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon! @NGEMovies @Foxstarhindi @wardanadiadwala,” a post on NGE’s official Twitter page read.

Producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala, who has recently been behind blockbusters such as Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, will be collaborating with Nitesh Tiwari for the untitled film. Fox will also be co-producing the movie. Considering the track record of the three names involved in the project, it would be safe to assume that exciting things lie ahead for cinema lovers.

Drumrolls 🥁#SajidNadiadwala & #FoxStarStudios collaborate once again and bring to you @niteshtiwari22‘s next, after Dangal. A riveting story on today’s generation. Releasing on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon!@WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/zZfzYTVT0F — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) May 24, 2018

Nitesh Tiwari’s last outing at the box office, the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, had won the director critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The movie had been a big hit not only in India but overseas as well. Dangal had done good business in China, where Aamir Khan films have been known to perform well at the box office. Dangal had broken several box office records at once. It was the highest grossing live-action sports movie of 2017. It was also the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding 100 million dollars. Dangal was also the fifth highest-grossing non-English movie in history after The Mermaid, The Untouchables, Monster Hunt, and Your Name.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd