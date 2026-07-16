Ramayana trailer gets U certificate from CBFC; two versions cleared ahead of launch

The anticipation surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has only continued to grow since the project was first announced. Widely regarded as one of the most-awaited Indian films of the year, the epic is now gearing up for the launch of its trailer on July 24, a date confirmed by the makers last week. Ahead of the launch, a fresh update has emerged, with the film’s trailer now receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to the CBFC website, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has been cleared with a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups. The certification was granted on July 15.

Interestingly, the CBFC listing suggests that the makers have prepared two versions of the trailer. The standard version runs for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the theatrical version has a runtime of exactly 4 minutes.

🚨 BIG UPDATE: Two #Ramayana trailers have been certified by the CBFC. 🏹🔥 ⚡ Theatrical – 4:00 Mts

⚡ Official – 4:15 Mts Both received a U Certificate. ✅ 24 July can’t come soon enough. Peak cinema awaits! ❤️‍🔥#RamayanaTrailer #RanbirKapoor #Yash #SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/zycDP7L9CQ — Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) July 15, 2026

‘Aiming at a product which is top-notch’

A few months ago, the makers unveiled an extended first glimpse of the film, offering audiences their first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. While the footage generated widespread excitement, it also sparked conversations online over its visual effects. Addressing the discussion during an appearance on Muse TV’s YouTube channel, Yash, who is also co-producing the two-part epic, expressed confidence that the VFX would continue to improve before release.

When the interviewer noted that the teaser’s visuals looked photorealistic, Yash said, “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is top-notch.”

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The actor also revealed that he has already watched an early version of the film. Asked whether he had seen the final cut, Yash clarified that the team was still refining the project and said, “We’re on it, but till the last minute we’ll try to better it. So, we’ve seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we’re on it. It’s exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also.”

About Ramayana

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare in pivotal roles.

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Conceived as a two-part epic, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, with Ramayana: Part 2 scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.