Nitesh Tiwari on his 7-year-long joiurney with Ramayana: ‘Filmmaking is a speculative and lonely process’

On Thursday, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra offered audiences a glimpse of their magnum opus, Ramayana. Introducing Ranbir Kapoor Kapoor as Lord Rama, the teaser hinted at a visual spectacle, reflecting the grand scale on which it has been mounted.

The project has been in production for several years. At the event, where Ranbir’s look was revealed, Tiwari also reflected on his seven-year-long journey with Ramayana.

Talking about the unveiling of Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama, Nitesh Tiwari said, “Personally, it took me 7 years to reach this moment. Filmmaking is a speculative and lonely process. In these seven years, I have imagined this moment, as to what the reaction would be when it finally comes out. Today, seeing your reaction tells me that those 7 years have been worth it. A lot of people have put in a lot of effort to reach here.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he initially rejected playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘I felt I wasn’t good enough’; says fatherhood changed everything

In a press statement, Nitesh was also quoted as saying, “Ramayana’s greatness lies in its emotional richness. At its heart, it is not just about good and evil, but about choices, consequences, and the weight of doing what is right. Rama’s journey is deeply human, and that is what we have tried to stay true to.”

Producer Namit Malhotra added, “It’s a very special moment; we have put in lots of years in this, and today, before we let it go, there was a feeling of wanting to keep it. Thanks to Nitesh and the team who worked hard to put this together. I am incredibly proud of this. This story is such that it resonates with every Indian, and if you get this opportunity, keep in mind, you are chosen. Whoever above has chosen Nitesh and me to bring this to life, I want to thank him.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Rama

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the lead in Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana. Talking about playing the role, Ranbir Kapoor said in a statement, “I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare, and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience.”

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Reacting to Ranbir’s first look as Lord Rama, a fan wrote on X, “The walk, the body language in this scene – absolute peak, Ranbir was born to play Lord Rama.” Another one lauded the VFX and said they were sold with just the glimpse from the film.

Weak detailing by nitesh tiwari. Whom is this child bowing to? Lord Shri Rama has already moved ahead.😭😭 Not expected this from a 4000cr+ budget movie. pic.twitter.com/WzlGYwOb1s — Sahil Kumar (@sahil_kr_) April 2, 2026

While one section has lauded the film, another has criticised it. A user wrote on X, “Weak detailing by Nitesh Tiwari. Whom is this child bowing to? Lord Shri Rama has already moved ahead. Not expected this from a 4000cr+ budget movie.” Another user wrote, “When you see Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, ohh… All excitement suddenly turns to sheer disappointment… A great mistake by casting directors. Could have cast Vicky Kaushal as Ram… Anyway, one more movie to disgrace Ramayana…” A third user said, “I hope it’s epic, but the overuse of vfx is off-putting and usually doesn’t pull the audience inside the world in a cinema hall. The ‘depth and weight’ in the scenes is missing.”

Also Read – Ramayana teaser breakdown: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama immersing ashes, King Dashratha’s last words, Ravana’s Pushpaka Vimana

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will release on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027. Other than Ranbir Kappor, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Vivek Oberoi, and Sunny Deol. In fact, last year, Sunny had exclusively confirmed to SCREEN that he would be playing Lord Hanuman in the epic.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.