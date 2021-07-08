Nitesh Tiwari confirms OTT project with Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, shares photo with tennis legends

The untold story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram)

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Thursday announced their new OTT project in collaboration with tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sharing a photo of himself, Leander, Mahesh and Ashwiny, Nitesh wrote, “Excited and honoured to bring the untold story of tennis legends @leanderpaes and @mbhupathy to the world along with @ashwinytiwari on #Zee5.”

The project, which will be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on their Wimbledon win in 1999, will stream on ZEE5. A while ago, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi had tweeted about the historic day.

Leander tweeted a photo of the duo from the day and wrote, “22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud! 🎾🌱🏆 @Maheshbhupathi #LeeHesh.” Bhupathi commented on the post, “Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander #LeeHesh.”

Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander #LeeHesh https://t.co/gzIWCD7gfR — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 4, 2021

The release date of the untitled project is yet to be announced.