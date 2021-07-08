Nitesh Tiwari confirms OTT project with Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, shares photo with tennis legends

Updated: July 8, 2021 12:23:40 pm
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Thursday announced their new OTT project in collaboration with tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.
Sharing a photo of himself, Leander, Mahesh and Ashwiny, Nitesh wrote, “Excited and honoured to bring the untold story of tennis legends @leanderpaes and @mbhupathy to the world along with @ashwinytiwari on #Zee5.”
The project, which will be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on their Wimbledon win in 1999, will stream on ZEE5. A while ago, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi had tweeted about the historic day.
View this post on Instagram
Leander tweeted a photo of the duo from the day and wrote, “22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud! 🎾🌱🏆 @Maheshbhupathi #LeeHesh.” Bhupathi commented on the post, “Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander #LeeHesh.”
Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter? @Leander #LeeHesh https://t.co/gzIWCD7gfR
— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 4, 2021
The release date of the untitled project is yet to be announced.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-