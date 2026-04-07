Nitesh Tiwari calls Lord Ram’s exile ‘very emotional moment’ of Ramayana, says he is excited to watch it with the audience

Since last week, when the first extended glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama was unveiled, the makers of the upcoming, highly anticipated Ramayana Part 1 have sparked widespread conversation online. The film has quickly become a point of discussion across the internet, with several social media users closely decoding the trailer and its visual details. Among the many moments highlighted, one particular visual has stood out: a long, extreme wide shot showing Ram leaving for exile with his wife Sita and brother Laxman. The scene has drawn significant attention, and now, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has revealed that it is also his favourite moment from the film.

‘A very emotional moment’

“One scene I’m really looking forward to watching in the theatre with the audience, just to see if I’ve managed to capture those emotions correctly, is when Lord Ram leaves for exile. It’s a very emotional moment. The whole city is out there, not wanting him to leave, crying along with him. I think it’s a moment that’s closest to me. It’s something that gets me emotional every time I see it, and I really hope it moves the audience the way it’s intended to,” Tiwari said in a chat with Collider.

‘Ravan had so many aspects to his life’

In the same conversation, Nitesh Tiwari also opened up about his approach to portraying Ravan, played by Yash in the two-part epic. He emphasised the complexity of the character and the importance of presenting his many dimensions. “Ravan had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior. He was an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king, so much more, a great devotee of Shiva. So there was much more to him than just being a one-dimensional, dark character. Now, why it’s very important for us to showcase all these aspects of Ravan is because there’s a very important lesson hidden in there. You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance and driven by ego, then you know what the end result is going to be.”

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Ranbir Kapoor playing double role

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he is not just playing the role of Lord Rama in the film, but will also portray Lord Parshurama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus. Speaking about his double role to Collider, the actor explained how he differentiated between the two characters through body language and voice.

He said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama. Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic. I think as an actor, apart from body language, I think if you deeply understand the spirituality and the emotionality of the characters, I think everything starts from there. I think that’s what I did the year leading up to the shoot of Ramayana, to understand who these people and characters are, what they stand for and what their motives are.”

Ramayana is set to release on Diwali 2026.