Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani perform on ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ with their family at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement. Watch

The younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on Thursday at Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia. Many celebrities from the Hindi film industry attended the lavish ceremony, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor, among others. The ceremony also saw a special dance performance from the groom’s family.

A video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, their daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal, and elder son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta dancing on the song “Wah Wah Ramji” surfaced on the internet. All of them tried to match steps with each other as Anant and Radhika cheered for them. The Ambani family twinned with each other as they were seen in beige-coloured clothes.

#WATCH | The Ambani family dances at the ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant The engagement ceremony was held at Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence ‘Antilla’ yesterday pic.twitter.com/mmNsI9fzkc — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

Earlier, a video of Nita and Mukesh dancing to Brahmastra song “Deva Deva” along with other guests at the ceremony was also shared on social media. They performed on the song as Anant and Radhika exchanged rings. All of them also held golden and silver heart-shaped cutouts.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani first visited the family temple of the Ambanis to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. Then the couple exchanged the rings with much zest and enthusiasm.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for quite some time now. While Anant currently leads the energy business of Reliance Industries, Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.