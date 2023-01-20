scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Nita Ambani dances to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra song as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange rings. Watch video

Nita Ambani led the dance performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony.

nita ambani, radhika merchant-anant ambaniNita Ambani (right) with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in Mumbai on Thursday night. On their special day, their pet became the ring bearer and as the couple exchanged rings, Anant’s mother Nita Ambani rallied everyone into a dance performance. The ceremony was a traditional one with Gujarati Hindu rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani, along with the other close family members danced to Brahmastra’s Deva Deva as confetti was showered on the couple. The video also has everyone swinging to the beat of the song with silver and golden heart cut-outs in their hands.

Watch Ambani family dancing to Brahmastra’s Deva Deva here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Another video has Nita Ambani welcoming Rashika Merchant at the function.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While Radhika was dressed in an embellished gold lehenga, Anant wore a blue traditional kurta for the occasion. The rest of the Ambani family also chose shades of gold and blue for the event.

The Ambani family bash was attended by all the major Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan attended the party but only Gauri and Aryan posed for the photographers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar were also clicked by the photographers.

A few days ago, photos from Radhika’s mehendi ceremony were circulated on social media. It seems like the wedding is in the next few days.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 11:27 IST
