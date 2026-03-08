Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Nita Ambani dances with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to Salman Khan’s iconic song. Watch
At a recent wedding, Nita Ambani took to the stage alongside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to deliver a memorable dance performance.
Who would win in a dance-off between Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nita Ambani? Yep, even we never imagined that we would have to rack our brains over that question one day. But after coming across a clip that recently went viral on social media, it seems that may be the question of the day. At the wedding of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji, Nita took to the stage alongside Aishwarya and Abhishek to deliver a memorable dance performance, stealing the hearts of all the attendees and later the netizens as well.
In the video, the three, along with others, were seen dancing to the popular track “Salaam-e-Ishq.” Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the movie of the same title, helmed by Nikhil Advani, the song’s lyrics were written by Sameer. The film featured Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, and Shannon Esra in key roles.
Since Aishwarya Rai is known for her spectacular dance talent, and Abhishek Bachchan is also quite proficient, Nita Ambani keeping up with them came as a surprise to all and turned out to be a major attraction of the event. While Aishwarya wore a dark blue embellished traditional outfit, Abhishek twinned with her in a dark blue bandhgala sherwani. Nita, on the other hand, went with an emerald-green ethnic ensemble.
Social media celebrity Orhan Awatramani alias Orry, who was present at the ceremony, also took to Instagram to offer glimpses of the glittering night. In a series of stories on the platform, he shared selfies with various celebrities, including Aishwarya and Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya. He also posted pictures of himself with the newlyweds, Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji, as well as actor Ananya Panday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola, and art collector Shalini Passi, among others.
