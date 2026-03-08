Nita Ambani dances with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to Salman Khan’s iconic song. Watch

Who would win in a dance-off between Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nita Ambani? Yep, even we never imagined that we would have to rack our brains over that question one day. But after coming across a clip that recently went viral on social media, it seems that may be the question of the day. At the wedding of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji, Nita took to the stage alongside Aishwarya and Abhishek to deliver a memorable dance performance, stealing the hearts of all the attendees and later the netizens as well.

In the video, the three, along with others, were seen dancing to the popular track “Salaam-e-Ishq.” Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the movie of the same title, helmed by Nikhil Advani, the song’s lyrics were written by Sameer. The film featured Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, and Shannon Esra in key roles.