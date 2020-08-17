Nishikant Kamat dies at 50

Nishikant Kamat was 50. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital, after a battle with liver cirrhosis. He was 50.

In a statement, AIG Hospital said, “Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining, and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans.”

Nishikant Kamat made his directorial debut in 2005 with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He made his silver screen debut in 2004 with the Hindi movie Hava Aney Dey. In 2008, Kamat helmed his first Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan.

Nishikant Kamat carved his own space in Bollywood over the years. He directed Hindi films like Force, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome and Madaari. Kamat was also known for his performances in Daddy, Rocky Handsome, Julie 2 and Bhavesh Joshi.

Nishikant Kamat didn’t limit himself to just films. He also dabbled in other mediums. He was the creative producer of the web series The Final Call and Rangbaaz Phirse.

