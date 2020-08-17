Nishikant Kamat continues to be in critical condition: AIG Hospital

Nishikant Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31. (Photo: Express archive)

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat, who was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31 after being diagnosed with chronic liver disease, is ‘currently on ventilator support and continues to be in critical condition.’

A statement released by the hospital read, “Mr Nishikant Kamat is currently on ventilator support and continues to be in a critical condition.”

The statement came in the wake of reports about Nishikant Kamat’s demise on Monday morning. Actor Riteish Deshmukh and director Milap Zaveri too refuted the reports.

Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive 🙏 https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

Nishikant Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. His first brush with acting happened in 2004 with the Hindi film Hava Aney Dey. He made his first Bollywood movie Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008.

Some of his other popular Hindi films include Force, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome and Madaari. Kamat is also known for his performances in Daddy, Rocky Handsome, Julie 2 and Bhavesh Joshi.

