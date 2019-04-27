Nishant Dahiya to play Roger Binny in Kabir Khan’s 83

Actor Nishant Dahiya has been roped in to play the role of former Indian cricketer Roger Binny in Kabir Khan’s 83. The Ranveer Singh starrer is based on the Indian world-cup winning team that clinched the trophy from West Indies in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of the skipper Kapil Dev.

Nishant Dahiya’s credits include Kedarnath and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

The official handle of the movie shared the news on Twitter. The tweet, accompanied by a photo of the actor, read, “Roger that! #NishantDahiya will play #RogerBinny, the leading wicket-taker of the ’83 World Cup! #CastOf83 #Relive83 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @RelianceEnt #MadhuMantena @vishinduri.”

83, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal among others.

The film’s cast got together in Dharamshala a few weeks ago where they practiced with senior cricketers.

83 releases on April 10, 2020.