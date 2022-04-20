Nimrat Kaur on ‘sizing up’ 15 kilos for Dasvi: ‘Some people around me felt they had the right to…’

In a long Instagram post, Nimrat Kaur has opened up on how people pay too much heed to others’ weight issues. The actor gained 15 kilos for her role in Dasvi, and shared her before and after photos, along with penning a powerful note.

Captioning the post, “Weigh on it…Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won’t speak,” she wrote about how people around her reacted to her eating habits while she was trying to gain weight.

The actor shared, “In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we ‘should’ look like, at all times –gender, age and profession no bar, I’m sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime.” Nimrat went on to add that she is typically categorised as ‘a small to a medium body type’ but gained a touch above 15 kilos after she was required to ‘size up’ for Dasvi to ‘achieve the desired visual impact’. She added that while she relished the process after being ‘petrified’ initially, people around her always had unsolicited advice to offer.

“This is about what I began to notice along the way. Ever so often, watching me eat high calorie meals already being a few sizes bigger, some people around me felt they had the right to comment on what they thought I was doing wrong. It would be a snide remark, an uncalled for joke or simply an unsolicited piece of advice on what I should be eating instead of a dessert I was enjoying very much. This voyeuristic license and entitled permission is what came to the forefront,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Another part of Nimrat Kaur’s post read, “This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I’ve learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me.” The actor concluded her post saying that people need to be ‘kind, sensitive, graceful’. “Don’t make someone’s day worse if you can’t make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else’s.”

Her note was appreciated by her colleagues and fans alike. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Love you my girllll,” while Ekta Kapoor added, “One more reason to admire u.” Sharing how he ‘feels her’ Abhinav Shukla also wrote, “Generally all the negativity and unwanted nastiness comes from people who are doing nothing in life and still somehow own a cell phone and money to recharge it. People struggling to make a living or make a better living are generally appreciative of hard-work the kind you have done.”

In Dasvi, Nimrat Kaur plays Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Bimla Devi. After her husband gets arrested, she becomes the chief minister and starts enjoying the power that comes with the job. Also starring Yami Gautam, the film is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema.