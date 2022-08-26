Nimrat Kaur shares details of ‘horrifying’ experience with Delta Airlines

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur recently had a bitter experience with Delta Airlines as her luggage was misplaced. The actor took to Twitter and in a long post complained about the airline and its services revealing that she is mentally and physically exhausted.

The actor wrote on Twitter, “@Delta, I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation.”

@Delta I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DZjibFdtty — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 26, 2022

On the morning of August 22, Nimrat Kaur boarded a flight from Detroit to Mumbai. She arrived in Mumbai after an exhausting trip that lasted almost 40 hours due to cancelled and delayed flights. The actor then found out that her checked-in bags are missing. Nimrat said the one bag she received so far “came bashed and damaged as if it had been tried to be broken into.”

She further wrote, “The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside; I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed ‘privileged travel profile and access’ what’s even going on elsewhere. Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this now 90 hours and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with.”

Delta Airlines responded to the actor’s complaint writing, “Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM – 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours.”