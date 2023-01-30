Nimrat Kaur reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, calls his charisma ‘pure sorcery’: ‘Long live the movies’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been crushing records ever since its release on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to have crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. Bollywood celebrities, including Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt have praised the film to the heavens and the latest actor to do so is Nimrat Kaur. She took to Instagram and shared several screenshots from the spy-thriller.

Nimrat Kaur called SRK’s charisma ‘pure sorcery’, and said ‘long live films’. She wrote, “For everyone who’ve believed in and stood by the immortality and alchemy of the movie going experience. Standing and singing the national anthem together before you settle in to sign yourself off for that BIG SCREEN experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

She added, “For laughing, cheering, moving to the beats of the music, getting teary eyed and having your popcorn while all of this goes on. And for the sheer sorcery of Shah Rukh Khan’s peerless charisma as it explodes with that first big reveal and sweeps you away until the credits roll. Like an untamed wild animal in his most natural habitat. Watching Pathaan was all things I love and live for as a cinema lover and artist. Long live the magic. Long live the movies.”

Karan Johar had earlier shared his review of Pathaan saying, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster!!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk… the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham!!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!” He also referred to the constant boycott calls and slander that had been plaguing the film as well as Bollywood for the past few years, indicating that this was a triumph for SRK.

Pathaan marks SRK’s return to the big screen after four years. The film has already crossed Rs 280 crore in India, breaking several records, and is set to defeat Dangal’s lifetime collections as well.