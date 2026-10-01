Nimrat Kaur recalls father’s killing by terrorists: ‘Next time I saw him was in coffin’

Actor Nimrat Kaur has opened up about the trauma of losing her father, Major Bhupender Singh, in Kashmir when she was only 11 years old. Nimrat recalled how her mother, who was in her early to mid-30s at the time, was left to raise her and her sister after the tragedy.

Major Bhupender Singh, an Indian Army officer, was posted in Kashmir when he was abducted and killed by terrorists in January 1994. He was later posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

Nimrat Kaur recalls losing father at 11

In a recent conversation with ANI, Nimrat Kaur said her mother was very young when their world changed overnight.

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She said, “My mom was very young when we lost my father in Kashmir. She was literally in her early to mid-30s. So, the world she knew collapsed. We were just two young girls she was bringing up. We had family around us to support us at the time, especially from my maternal side. But, having said that, the life we knew was over.”