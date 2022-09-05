scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan to star in Happy Teachers’ Day

Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and Hindi movie Made in China, will direct Happy Teachers' Day film slated to be released on Teachers' Day 2023.

Nimrat Kaur, and Radhika MadanBollywood actors Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan. (Photos: nimratofficial/Instagram, radhikamadan/Instagram)

Actors Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan are teaming up for Happy Teachers’ Day, the makers announced Monday. Produced by Dinesh Vijan‘s Maddock Films, the shoot on the movie starts today on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan.

Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and Hindi movie Made in China, will direct the upcoming film slated to be released on Teachers’ Day 2023. The production house shared the film announcement on its official Twitter page.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And that’s what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers’ Day, starring @NimratOfficial & #RadhikaMadan. Releasing on Teachers’ Day, 2023. Shoot begins today!” the tweet read.

Musale has co-written the story and screenplay with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:55:28 pm
Next Story

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks, say police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rishi kapoor family
Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary: Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima remember him with ‘a cheer, not a tear’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement