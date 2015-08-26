Nimrat Kaur dazzles in red and gold bridal avatar at Lakme Fashion Week

Looking every bit of a blushing bride, actress Nimrat Kaur turned heads as she stepped on the ramp as the muse for designer Payal Singhal’s winter-festive line titled “Maya” at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW).

Nimrat Kaur kick-started her ramp journey with a shaky walk but soon gathered herself and confidently ended with smiles as claps and cheers greeted her on stage. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The 33-year-old “Lunchbox” actress kick-started her ramp journey with a shaky walk but soon gathered herself and confidently ended with smiles as claps and cheers greeted her on stage.

“I was not nervous but backstage was crazy. So yes it may have got a little into me. But I enjoyed it to the core. I love Payal as a designer. Have liked her for a long time. So it is always nice to walk for her and showcase her clothes,” Nimrat told PTI.

Praising the actress, the designer said she could not have thought for a better muse as Nimrat is now an international name.

“I have a lot of clients outside of India and when I was thinking of a celebrity who could do justice to my line I could think of no one but Nimrat. She is an international star and perfect for my brand,” Payal said.

Nimrat was possibly the only glamour element in the designer’s line, which was otherwise mostly monochrome. The colour palate was dull and muted, which the usage of white and blacks throughout the line. Some hints of baby pinks, ice blues, greys were the only colour respite.

“It is inspired from the crafts and times of the Mesopotamian culture. The shapes, designs, filigree work have been infused in my collection in the form of patterns and embroideries,” Payal said.

The primary fabrics were silk and organza. The silhouettes were predictable in the form of Patiala salwars, short and long loose kurtas, pallazos, lehengas, full skirts, hip length blouses, tops and regular pants.

