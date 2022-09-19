scorecardresearch
Nimrat Kaur reveals she did 80 auditions before she ‘hacked’ her first ad, recalls professional heartbreak: ‘It was excruciating’

Nimrat Kaur, who has starred in the popular film Airlift and was seen in the show Homeland, mentioned that success didn't come quite easily to her and also opened up about the rejections that she had faced.

Nimrat Kaur opened up about her trying times.

Actor Nimrat Kaur revealed that there was a time in her life that she suffered a lot of professional heartbreak and didn’t know when she would receive her next paycheque. Nimrat, who has starred popular films like Airlift and Dasvi, mentioned that the success didn’t come quite easily to her and also opened up about the rejections that she had faced.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Nimrat said, “Right in the beginning of my career, I did 80 auditions before I hacked my first ad—and that is a lot of heartbreak.” She said that she was exhausted with applying makeup and going for numerous screen tests. “It was at that time, when you just needed to hack something, you’re standing in lines and difficult conditions, you’ve not eaten, you don’t know when you’re going to earn your next paycheque. I could make it rosy and say oh I stuck it out, but those days were tricky, and every day was an uphill climb. Whenever someone told me to come home, I didn’t want to go—even though there are days that I wanted to leave as well.”

She added that she bagged a big film with a top star, and she was very keen to do it, but it never took off. “It was shelved, I don’t know if it is happening ever, and it really broke my heart. The film itself was on shaky ground,” she said adding that at first she thought she was the reason why it did not work out.

Nimrat also revealed that the worst response for an actor, perhaps more than rejection, is radio silence. “It’s like a break-up without a text. It’s excruciating. The pain of knowing whether you’re doing something or not.” She said that she does not pursue the filmmakers with phone calls. “That would just make them awkward,” she added. “It’s better not to ask.”

